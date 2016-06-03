GOVERNMENT: Over 70 percent of public services rendered on one-stop principle in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Government for Citizens State Corporation has begun functioning in Kazakhstan. The Government of country continues work on improvement of the investment climate in accordance with the standards of the OECD.

Deputy Prime Minister Dariga Nazarbayeva held an enlarged sitting of the board of the Government for Citizens State Corporation last week. As the participants noted the work in terms of rendering of public services did not decline.

The new structure combines 530 public services rendered on one-stop principle. Moreover, 53 more services were selected to be added to the amount of services that are rendered on this principle. In other words, people will have an opportunity to receive 583 public services through the Government for Citizens State Corporation. The offices of the corporation are open 9 through 8 pm.

At the roundtable titled "Improvement of institutional mechanisms of investments protection", Minister of Investment and Development Asset Issekeshev informed that more than 200 projects were developing with the involvement of small and medium investors. According to him, more than 30 international companies have come to the market of Kazakhstan over the last several years.

The minister stressed that the key issue was the improvement of the investment climate in the country in accordance with the standards of the OECD. The first time the OECD gave recommendations to Kazakhstan in this sphere was in 2012. The work with the consideration those recommendations has been done, and now the goal is to join the committee for investments of the OECD by 2017.

The present work, as the minister informed, will be focused on improvement of the visa migration regime, import of foreign labour force, taxation law, land rights, issuance of construction permits, etc. In total, Kazakhstan has attracted more than USD 200 billion direct foreign investments since 2005, and the priority now is the processing industry.

Deputy head of the committee of veterinary control and supervision of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Tursyn Kabdaldanov informed about establishment of 199 big veterinary stations and 2363 small veterinary stations that render services for vaccination of the cattle and their treatment. The vaccination is free of charge.

The Ministry of Agriculture also determined the regions of the country that are free from aphthous fever without vaccination, which are Akmola, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Mangystau, Pavladar, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan regions. The territories of South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions are free from aphthous fever with vaccination.