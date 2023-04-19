Government promises to employ 1mln Kazakhstanis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov who is participating in the meeting on Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development informed about the measures launched to increase the household income, Kazinform reports.

In his words, the Government implements today the Programme of Increasing Household Income. Salaries of more than 3 million people have been raised under this programme.

According to him, all social commitments of the state are performed in a timely and full manner. Social payments have been increased this year for 4.4 million people. 4.6 trillion tenge have been allocated for this purpose.

«Due to the implementation of national projects, opening new productions, development of small and medium businesses, and creation of new jobs, as many as 1 million people will be employed,» the Prime Minister said.

Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev opened the meeting on the country’s socio-economic development in Astana.

Those attending the meeting are the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, speakers of both Chambers of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, heads of state bodies accountable to the President, members of the Government, mayors of Astana, Almaty, Shymkent cities, governors of regions and districts, heads of parliamentary factions, Senate and Majilis committees, as well as chairpersons of regional and district maslikhats.