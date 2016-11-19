Government reactivates financing housing and utilities sector

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh government reactivates its support of housing and utilities sector. The amount of budget spending on housing and utilities has been raised by 15% in 2016.

The government increases again its expenditures on housing an utilities sector development. After a sharp decline in 2015, the volume of national budget’s spending on housing and utilities has been increased by 15% and made 142bln tenge in January-September 2016.

Recall that governmental financing of maintaining and modernization of housing and utilities facilities was cut last year. In January-September 2015, the government allocated only 123bln tenge for this purpose (40% less compared to the previous year).

Astana city spends the biggest amount of budgetary funds on its housing and utilities sphere – 63.6bln tenge. Then come South Kazakhstan region – 37.6bln tenge and Almaty region – 24.7bln tenge.

Astana’s spending on modernization of housing and utilities infrastructure has risen by 5bln tenge within a year or by 7%. In South Kazakhstan region, the amount of spending increased by 20% (more than 6bln tenge).

In Almaty region, on the contrary, governmental investment in housing and utilities fell by 5 bln tenge or by 16%.

The major share of the national budget expenditures allocated for housing and utilities infrastructure is utilized under the governmental programs. Thus,101bln tenge was spent on housing and utilities sector in January-September 2016 under the 2020 Regions Development Program.

Financing of construction/reconstruction of housing and utilities, infrastructure, social facilities under the 2020 Employment Road Map has been raised more than three-fold. The volume of target transfers to the regional budgets and budgets of Almaty and Astana cities comprised more than 37bln tenge in the period mentioned, Kazinform refers to finprom.kz.