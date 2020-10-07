Government’s efforts helped Kazakhstan avoid dramatic economic downturn - President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commended the Government’s work on preparations for a possible second wave of the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

At the session for the preparations for a possible second wave of the coronavirus infection, the Head of State emphasized that Kazakhstan, as many other countries, was going through an unprecedented crisis.

President Tokayev noted Kazakhstan had managed to avoid dramatic economic downturn mainly thanks to the concerted efforts of the Government. The Kazakh Government, according to him, made steps to stimulate business and provide assistance to vulnerable layers of the society.

The Kazakh President continued by revealing that the World Bank had highly estimated the positive dynamics of the key indicators of Kazakhstan’s socioeconomic development.

At the same time, given the possibility of the second wave of the coronavirus infection, the Government should have in place a set of measures and resources to further carry out anti-crisis measures next year, he said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev went on to announce a comprehensive plan had been mapped out in case of worsening of the socioeconomic situation and the new wave of the coronavirus infection. However, the Kazakh President believes it should be updated due to numerous external factors.

The President instructed the Government together with the National Bank to update the anti-crisis plan and submit it for the approval of the Presidential Administration by the end of October.