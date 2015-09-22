EN
    15:54, 22 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Government searches for strategic investor for Zhilstroysberbank

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Government searches for a strategic investor for Housing Construction Savings Bank of Kazakhstan (Zhilstroysberbank), Kazinform cites Minister of National Economy Erbolat Dossayev as saying today.

    According to Dossayev, the bank ranks among top-60 organizations of the country. The Ministry plans to attract a strategic investor to the bank. "If we find such a partner, we will change the Bank's development strategy together. We suppose to get external borrowings. May be there will be a mix of budgetary funds and investments. The issue is under discussion now, " he said.

