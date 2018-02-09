Government session chaired by President Nazarbayev starts in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The extended session of the Government chaired by President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan has started in Astana, Kazinform reports.

The session will focus on the key indicators of Kazakhstan's socioeconomic development in 2017. Participants will sum up results of Government's work in the sphere of economy and finance, investment and industry, energy, employment, healthcare, education, agriculture, religion, culture and sports.



Utmost attention will be paid to the Government's plans for 2018.



The extended session of the Government chaired by the President is an annual tradition. The Head of State traditionally speaks about both positive and negative sides in the Government's work, makes important announcements and new appointments.