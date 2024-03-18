Kazakhstan to repair 55 heat sources and modernize 6,500 km of utility networks

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a session on the execution of instructions of the Head of State aimed at improving quality of life which were set at the 3rd sitting of the National Kurultay on March 15, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Government’s press service.

The Head of State instructed to repair 55 existing heat sources and modernize no less than 6,500 km of utility networks. 650 billion tenge of investments will be attracted for that end.

272 billion tenge will be allocated for the commissioning of rental housing with a purchase option that will be increased fourfold. The Government and Otbasy Bank will launch a new soft mortgage program worth 300 billion tenge. During the first year of the program, some 12,000 families will be provided with housing. A record 18 million square meters of housing will be built this year which is 2.5 million square meters more compared to the planned target. The program is open to young families, youth workers, recipients of housing payments, bank depositors, and residents of single-industry cities, district centres and rural settlements.

1 trillion tenge will be allotted for the repair and construction of roads to raise the share of roads in satisfactory condition up to 93%, to create 24,000 new jobs.

The Head of State set a task to increase the gasification of settlements and modernize no less than 1,700 km of networks. It will help provide over 300,000 consumers with gas. 87 settlements instead of the 46 planned will be gasified this year. 195 billion tenge will be channeled for gasification.

Besides, the Government debated measures for further development of the processing industry, transit corridors, entrepreneurship, and IT technologies. The priority is to develop new investment projects with a multiplier effect which will create new workplaces, transfer technology, localize large productions, etc.

No less than 70 planned projects will be commissioned this year. Construction of new railways, logistics centres and warehouses will continue to increase cargo transportation by rail by up to 450 million tons, and up to 316 million tons by road.

The Government will also continue to support the country’s business. 240 billion tenge will be additionally allotted for the development of the agro-industrial complex, and 320 billion tenge to subsidize small and medium-sized businesses.