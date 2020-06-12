Government suppliers' ranking may appear in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A ranking of government suppliers is about to be introduced in Kazakhstan, Finance Minister Yerulan Zhambaubayev told a reporting meeting at the Central Communications Service Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Government procurements, which are totally automated, have amounted to 3.9 trillion tenge. According to the finance minister, the 2019 government procurements ended up saving 361 billion tenge, which is the largest in the past 3 years' savings of around 1 trillion tenge.

An e-store is expected to be launched which will allow to make procurements from one supplier on a competitive basis within a day.

According to the minister, an e-depository enabling to calculate would-be suppliers' experience by default, thus removing the risk of human error and corruption risks, will be created. He concluded that there are plans to roll out a system to rank and score government suppliers by price and quality criteria.