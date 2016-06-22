Government takes measures to cheapen cost of anti-HIV medications

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government of Kazakhstan is taking measures to cheapen the cost of anti-HIV medications, Director of the UNAIDS Office in Kazakhstan Alexander Goliussov said at the briefing in Astana.

According to him, at the end of 2013, the country spent 3,000 U.S. dollars on treatment of one HIV-infected person.

Today, the cost of antiviral drugs has reduced almost two times and makes approximately 1,200-,1500 U.S. dolars.

A.Goliussov said that the Government of Kazakhstan works presently on further cheapening of medications prices for HIV-infected persons.

“We hope that by 2017 this issue will be fully solved. We hope that antiviral drugs will be much cheaper and that treatment will be affordable for all HIV-infected people,” he added.