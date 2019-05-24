EN
    14:56, 24 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Government tasked to develop training plan for 10,000 specialists

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On Friday, at the meeting of the National Investors Council in Nur-Sultan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned the Government to develop a plan of training of 10,000 specialists for the key sectors of economy till 2025 to properly implement the Industry 4.0 Programme, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

    "I commission the Government to develop a plan of training 10,000 specialists for the key sectors of economy till 2025. The Council of National Investors should become a permanently functioning dialogue platform between the leadership of the country and domestic businesses," the Head of State said.

