Government to adopt new programme of education and science development – Mamin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government plans to adopt a new programme of education and science development till 2025, according to Prime Minister Askar Mamin who said it at the Cabinet’s enlarged sitting today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his words, the problem of the three-shift schooling will be fully eliminated. 500 schools will be built in total, including more than 100 private schools which will be opened based on per capita financing.

He added that up to 3,000 new kindergartens would be opened countrywide on PPP principle.

By 2021, all the schools, colleges and higher education institutions of the country would transit to a new educational programme.

«Education quality at underfilled schools, elimination of the gap between rural and city schools will be in spotlight,» explained Mamin.

«390 colleges will implement WorldSkills standards and modular courses. The existing network of colleges will undergo optimization based on market needs. 75,000 places in student dormitories will be commissioned by 2022, while 8,000 will be commissioned this year,» he noted.

A renewed system of financing and management will be implemented in the sphere of science which will let ensure transparency of procedures and efficiency of the funds allocated, he stressed.

The new programme of education and science development will be adopted till the year end.

Recall that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chairs today’s enlarged sitting of the Government.