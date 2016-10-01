EN
    14:41, 01 October 2016

    Government to closely monitor preparations for heating season in 3 regions of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin held a teleconference meeting dedicated to the issues of timely preparations for the upcoming heating season on October 1 at the Ukimet Uiy.

    According to primeminister.kz, during the meeting Deputy Minister of National Economy Roman Sklyar reported that preparations for the upcoming heating season of social facilities run according to schedule.

    Healthcare, educational and other social facilities as well as residential buildings are 99% ready for the upcoming heating season.

    During the meeting, Askar Mamin noted that Aktobe, West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions are not doing so well in terms of preparations for the heating season. There are still issues that need to be solved as soon as possible.

    "All social facilities and residential buildings there should be ready before chilly weather settles in," stressed the First Deputy Prime Minister.

    In conclusion, Askar Mamin gave a number of specific instructions to local executive authorities and ministries.

