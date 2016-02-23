Government to develop new strategic development plan of Kazakhstan for 2025

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Government of Kazakhstan plans to develop a new strategic development plan of the country for 2025, Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev said, Primeminister.kz informs

"The Government submitted a proposal on working out a new strategic developing plan for the consideration of the President, and the Head of State approved of the initiative. Thus, we will be developing a new strategic plan on development of the country for 2025. According to preliminary estimations, the work will be finished by the middle of this summer. It will reflect all new trends and new directions of development of the economy of Kazakhstan," Y. Dossayev said in an interview to journalists.

The Minister also noted that the Government of Kazakhstan and the National Bank reconsider their mid-term and long-term policies due to the fact that the economy of Kazakhstan is entering a new development phase, a new reality.

According to him, the forecast of development of the global economy especially related to the prices for primary materials will be quite pessimistic.

Besides, Y. Dossayev informed that the work on revision of the State Program on Industrial-Innovation Development will be completed by the middle of the month of March.

"On the instructions of the President we are finishing the work on revision of the State Program on Industrial-Innovation Development in mid-March. We need this revision to see what measures we can take in order to diversify the economy in the sphere of the processing industry with the consideration of the new budget," he specified.