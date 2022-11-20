EN
    10:37, 20 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Government to face slight changes only, Tokayev says

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM After the elections, the Government will face slight changes only, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it after voting at the ballot station No 59 in the Palace of Schoolchildren in Astana, Kazinform reports.

    «As for political reboot... Political reforms will be continued. Otherwise stagnation will occur. On the other side, as per the law, after the presidential elections, the Government does not need to resign. This is mandatory after parliamentary elections,» said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    «The Government will continue working, but slight changes will take place in the composition of the Cabinet and other governmental structures,» the Head of State said.


    Photo:t.me/bort_01

