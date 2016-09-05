Government to hold extended meeting Sep 9

HANGZHOU. KAZINFORM On September 9, Astana will host an extended meeting of the Government to be chaired by Nursultan Nazarbayev. This became known today at the briefing held by the Kazakh Leader in Hangzhou after G20 Summit.

“Developing countries are concerned over unemployment growth to date. Due to the scientific and technical progress and technologies development, a big number of people are dismissed. All of this proves that Kazakhstan need to study these processes. The overall conclusion is that industrialization and investment programs are right and timely ones. We need to preserve low level of unemployment, to create new job places and shift from the fight with crisis to economic growth. This will be the theme of the extended meeting of the Government on September 9,” emphasized the Kazakh Leader.

Recall that Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev came Sep 1 to China at the invitation of Chinese Leader Xi Jinping for G20 Summit.

The event was held September 4-5 in Hangzhou city.