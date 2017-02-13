Government to increase agro-industrial sector’s financing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The specified three-year budget of Kazakhstan provides for increase of spending on agro-industrial sector in 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“More than 60bln tenge have been envisaged in the national budget for the development of agrarian sector,” Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov said while presenting the amendments to the 2017-2019 National Budget Law in the Majilis today.

In his words, these expenditures will be spent as following:

33.7bln tenge for the fulfillment of obligations on investment subsidies. “This will let cover 2,101 small and medium enterprises. The amount of their investments in agriculture has already reached 190.5bln tenge. 5,804 people have been employed. Agricultural vehicles fleet will be renewed with 1,184 units,” the Minister said.

15bln tenge is planned to be spent on financing the projects of cooperatives and their members through the Fund of Financial Support of Agriculture.

The Minister offered also to envisage additional 9.3bln tenge for the construction and reconstruction of water supply and irrigation systems.