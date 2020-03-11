Government to increase special allowance for veterans and heroes of labor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan has adopted a draft law «On veterans», Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Gulshara Abdykalikova, deputy of the Majilis, who was presenting the document at the plenary session of the chamber, the bill is aimed at protecting the rights and social interests of veterans and citizens who performed military and civil duty to the motherland.

It was noted that the accompanying bill would amend and supplement the legislation on social assistance. A number of social and legal guarantees are provided for veterans.

Gulshara Abdykalikova informed that special allowance for heroes of Socialist Labor, holders of the Order of Labor Glory will be increased to 138.63 MCI. It is also proposed to set a special government allowance for war veterans in other countries in the amount of 6.19 MCI.