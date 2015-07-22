Government to promote culture and art of Kazakhstan in foreign countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Culture and Sport developed a special program aimed at promotion of culture and art of Kazakhstan in foreign countries.

"A new impetus for development of historical and cultural heritage of the country will be enough to launch the nationwide project on cultural development titled "Mangelik mura" (Eternal heritage). In contrast to implemented before program "Madeni mura" (Cultural heritage), the new project is oriented at large-scale goals on integration of Kazakhstan's cultural heritage into the world's heritage," Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly told at the CCS press conference.

"In other words, the program titled "Cultural heritage" was oriented at internal use, development of the identity, and the "Eternal heritage" program is aimed at promotion of culture, art and achievements of Kazakhstan in foreign countries," he added.