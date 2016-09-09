Government to revise budget

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev commissioned the Government to revise the national budget.

“In order to fulfill all the instructions set, I am commissioning the Government to revise the year 2016 budget and submit it to the Parliament,” said N.Nazarbayev at the Cabinet’s extended meeting in Astana on Friday.

The Head of State instructed to allocate additional 380bln tenge for the implementation of priority projects and activities.

“280bln of this sum must be spent on the measures I have offered today. 100bln tenge must be spent on other priority areas such ensuring security, construction of education facilities, infrastructure and other,” added he.