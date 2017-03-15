Government to subsidize housing of settlers from southern regions ? Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The housing of the settlers from southern regions of the country will be subsidized, according to Minister of Labour and Social Protection Tamara Duissenova who said at a meeting with the senators today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“Together with the international and national experts, the Ministry of National Economy has made a forecast of the population number. We would like to note an imbalance in settlement of the population. 38% of Kazakhstani population live in four southern regions – Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Almaty. 17% live in northern parts of the country. If this trend persists, then by year 2050 the number of people living in southern regions will increase by 5.2mln, that will be 4fold more than the population of northern parts. To date, there are 12 old people in southern regions per 100 young people, in northern parts this share makes 53,” Duissenova added.

According to her, 19,000 people from southern Kazakhstan have moved to North Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Pavlodar regions over the years of implementation of the Employment Road Map programme. Under the programme, 5,400 of them were provided with newly built houses, corporate apartments and dormitory rooms. This policy will be continued, except for new houses building. This work will be done under Nurly Zhol programme.

The new employment programme provides for the opportunity of subsidizing rental payment for the settlers. The amount of subsidy will depend on the number of family members (from 34,000 to 68,000 tenge per each person). Besides, construction of houses at the expense of local budget will be possible.

The Minister informed also that a new Concept of Migration Policy will be developed together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of National Economy.