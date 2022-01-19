20:36, 19 January 2022 | GMT +6
Government to take measures to build investors and trading partners’ confidence
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The Government will take measures to build domestic and international investors and trading partners’ confidence,» Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
«The country’s economy showed its stability. The Government will take necessary measures to build domestic and international investors and trading partners’ confidence,» the Twitter post of the Head of State reads.