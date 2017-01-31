Government to take measures to counter religious extremism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakhytzhan Sagintayev announced a number of orders in the framework of developing state program on combating religious extremism and terrorism, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We need to continue strengthening legislative support for measures to combat terrorism. The President has set a task to form a society of zero tolerance for any activities associated with radicalism, especially in religious sphere. I instruct the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Civil Society to take measures to prevent religious extremism propaganda, to conduct continuing explanatory work with citizens", said Sagintayev.

He noted that Ministry of Internal Affairs needs to organize theological rehabilitation services to convicts in correctional facilities.

"These and other measures have to be taken into account when developing as instructed by the Head of State program on combating religious extremism and terrorism", added Mr Sagintayev.

"Fight against cybercrime is also an important area. And I instruct the Ministries of Defense and Aerospace industry, Information and Communication, to create together with the NSC "Cybershield of Kazakhstan" system", he concluded.