Government unveils plan of actions to stabilize socioeconomic situation in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of National Economy has unveiled the Plan of actions to stabilize socioeconomic situation in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov said at the Government session on Tuesday the plan has been mapped out together with the central government agencies and organizations following instructions of the Head of State.

According to Minister Kuantyrov, the plan consists of 51 events aimed at the restoration of public order and security, social and other infrastructure, social issues, support of the population and entrepreneurs.

Minister Kuantyrov emphasized that the plan will help government agencies to solve the tasks set by the Head of State within a matter of upcoming months.

It will also aid to revive the economic situation in the country and return to normal everyday life.

The draft plan, according to Kuantyrov, was agreed with the ministries of finance, justice and other state agencies and organizations.

The Government endorsed the Plan of actions at its session.