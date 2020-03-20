Government urges Almaty and Nur-Sultan residents to stay indoors

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov urges Kazakhstanis to stay indoors amid coronavirus outbreak, Kazinform reports.

«At the instruction of the Head of State, up to 70% of emplloyees of the public and quasi-public sector switched to a remote working mode. The organizations and enterprises of Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities should also follow suit. We urge all those working on a remote mode to stay indoors. I would like to emphasize that these restrictive measures are applied in Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities only,» Tugzhanov said at the online briefing in the Government.

He noted that all the regions will step up sanitary and disinfection measures in the public transport, at bus stops, on the streets and in public use areas.



