Government will continue work on digital transformation of economy – Kazakh PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held an interim meeting of the Council of Foreign Investors under the President, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Head of Government.

Opening the event, the Kazakh Prime Minister pointed out that Kazakhstani and foreign investors are presented equal conditions to receive preferences in the country. At the same time, the Kazakh government adopted a new investment policy concept until 2026 aimed at stimulating an increase in production of goods with high value added to further improve the business climate.

He also added that the work will be continued to reset fiscal regulation, increase the efficiency of public finance management, and decarbonize and digitalize the economy.

The meeting’s participants reviewed the reports on the activity of standing joint working groups of the Foreign Investors Council. In particular, the implementation of the investment policy, energy, environment, oil and gas sector, digitalization, labour legislation, human capital development, and attraction of foreign workforce were discussed.

In conclusion, the Kazakh Prime Minister highlighted that all recommendations voiced by the investors will be worked on.

«We are always open for suggestions. The Government will expand support measures, including tax ones, to the extend possible. We expect additional recommendations on perspective areas of cooperation based on the international practice,» said Smailov.









Photo: primeminister.kz















