Governmental delegation arrives in Semey

SEMEY. KAZINFORM The governmental delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova, has arrived in Semey.

The delegation visited the 345-bed Emergency Hospital. It serves 674,334 people living in Semey and Semey region. 12,000-14,000 patients are admitted to the hospital every year. There are six operation rooms in the hospital to perform annually 7,800-8,000 surgeries. All the operation rooms meet all the international sanitary regulations and norms. All the operating rooms are provided with centralized oxygen supply, fitted with multimedia tools for viewing current surgeries online and tape-recorded in order to hold consultations and master classes.



It also boasts a hybrid operating room equipped with the up to the minute equipment. It is planned to perform there up to 2,920 operations a year. KZT 1.8 bln was channeled into the project. The first surgery will be held in the near month.





As stated there, a new children's hospital designated for 200 beds will open in Ust Kamenogorsk. It is also pllaned to equip the local cancer centre and cardiac surgery department of the regional hospital in 2019.



The members of the delegation highly appreciated availability of hi-tech equipment and upgraded operating suites equaling to world standards.



In the nearest future, the Emergency Hospital will obtain JCI accreditation to become one of the country's leading medical treatment facilities.