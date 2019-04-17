Governmental group tours Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM A governmental group led by Deputy Prime Minister Gulshara Abdykalikova continues its working trip to Almaty region.

The meeting involving mayors of the city, districts, heads of industrial enterprises, business structures, and trade union organizations, took place to debate issues concerning employment generation, strengthening of corporate responsibility, social assistance to low-income workers.



Later the Deputy Prime Minister visited the neonatal centre opened in May 2017. It is equipped with the up-to-date equipment, renders specialized and highly technical surgical traumatologic assistance to children and infants. Since it has opened its doors 398 kids, including 25 infants, underwent treatment there. It performed 189 surgeries.

Besides, Gulshara Abdykalikova surveyed construction progress of the dormitory to accommodate 288 students at once at the Karatal residential area. The cost of project is KZT 2.4 billion.



The delegation left for Zhezkazgan, Karaganda region.