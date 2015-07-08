Governments of Kazakhstan and India agree on defense cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Governments of Kazakhstan and India have signed an agreement on defense and military-technical cooperation.

The documents were inked by defense ministries of the two countries. The press service of the President of Kazakhstan said that the agreement will expand the list of bilateral defense partnership including a regular exchange of visits, consultations, training of military personnel, military-technical collaboration, joint exercises, exchange of special forces and cooperation in UN operations in support of peace. Leaders noted the rising threat of terrorism in many parts of the world and stressed the importance of ensuring stable and safe environment for peace and economic development. The parties also agreed to continue to actively participate in the fight against terrorism and extremism.