Governor Nogayev visits victims of gas cylinder blast in Zhanaozen hospital

ZHANAOZEN. KAZINFORM Governor of Mangistau region Nurlan Nogayev has visited the injured victims of the gas cylinder explosion in Zhanaozen hospital. He promised that all those injured and their families will receive financial aid and new housing, Kazinform learned from Lada.kz.

Those in serious condition were placed in anesthesiology and intensive care units. One patient was transported to the regional hospital by plane.

Nurlan Nogayev expressed his condolences to the families of the dead and thanked volunteers for their help to the emergency services. All victims have been pulled out from the rubble, he said.

A pre-trial investigation is underway.

As reported, the blast occurred today, at 05:00 a.m. Astana time in a two-story apartment building in Zhanaozen’s micro-district No2. One of the sections collapsed on the area of 150 square meters. An emergency response centre was set up immediately. Rescuers found four survivors and four dead people under the rubble.