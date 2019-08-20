Governor of Akmola region, Israeli Ambassador meet

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Governor of Akmola region Yermek Marzhikpayev met today with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Israel to Kazakhstan Liat Vekselman, Kazinform reports.

The sides discussed the prospects of the Kazakh-Israeli bilateral relations in the development of tourism and agriculture. Yerlan Marzhikpayev expressed interest in attraction of Israeli investments and transfer of technologies.

The State of Israel is renowned for its agro-technologies and high-technological agriculture.

The implementation of such technologies will let Akmola region move to a new level of development of the agro-industrial complex based on mutual benefit.

The parties also agreed on formation of a pool of Israeli businessmen who will visit the region to implement a number of initiatives.