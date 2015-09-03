Governor of Akmola region tours social and industrial facilities of Kokshetau

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Governor of Akmola region Sergey Kulagin within his working trip to Kokshetau town region has visited a number of industrial facilities.

Head of the region visited "AgroInterTech" LLP which is engaged in import and sales of agricultural machinery and equipment, sales of spare parts with full service support, warranty and post-warranty service. Last year, the company produced products worth 147 million tenge. Today it employs 32 people, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional administration office. "Bijan" meat processing complex was constructed and put into operation in 2012. The company sales beef and horse meat. Mr Kulagin visited the granary of LLP "Akmola Bidai" which specializes in storing and processing of grain and oil crops. During the working visit, the head of the region focused on the planting and improvement of the regional center.