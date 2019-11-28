Governor of Akmola region visits ‘Sky Express Elevator KZ’
Within the framework of his working visit to Tselinograd district the governor visited major industrial enterprises located in Kosshi rural area – elevators manufacturing plant «Sky Express Elevator KZ» and a concrete products plant «Sapa su».
According to Nariman Khabib, head of «Sky Express Elevator KZ» LLP, the plant’s capacity is 1000 elevators per a year. The plant manufactures standard, freight, automobile, bed, panoramic elevators, escalators etc. Major construction companies of Nur-Sultan city are the main clients of the enterprise. Khabib noted that the load carrying structure of elevators including high-density metal, flooring, ceiling, walls are made of local materials.
Visiting «Sapa su» LLP Mr. Marzhikpayev familiarized himself with technological process and product line. The plant produces a wide range of reinforced concrete structures for civil engineering, construction of roads, sewage collection system, water discharge, power supply, telecommunications, sewage treatment and rain water utilization.