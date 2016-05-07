Governor of Akmola rgn, Senior Marshal of Polish Senate discuss cooperation

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of Akmola region Sergey Kulagin has held a meeting with official delegation from Poland led by Senior Marshal of the Senate Stanisław Karczewski today.

At the meeting governor Kulagin thanked guests from Poland for paying a visit to Akmola region and told them about the region's investment potential. "Akmola region boasts vast opportunities for further development of trade relations with the Republic of Poland," he stressed.

"Presently there are 2 joint enterprises with Poland in the region. I am convinced this is not enough and would like to propose to strengthen our cooperation in various fields," said Mr. Kulagin adding that two-way trade between Akmola region and Poland exceeded $6.3 million in January-December 2015.

The Senior Marshal of the Polish Senate thanked governor Kulagin for warm reception and noted that his country is always ready to cooperate with Kazakhstan.

"The aim of our visit is to solidify bilateral relations between the two countries," he added.



