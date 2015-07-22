Governor of Aktobe region awards Slavic Bazaar winner 5 million tenge (PHOTO)

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Winner of "Slavonic Bazaar-2015" Dimash Kudaibergen with family and teachers of the College of Music was received by Archimed Mukhambetov, Governor of Aktobe region.

"Dimash represented Kazakhstan at "Slavonic Bazaar-2015" in Vitebsk. His victory is an achievement of his parents and teachers. I wish him and his family good health and success," said the head of the region and presented Dimash a letter of thanks and certificate for 5 million tenge ($26 500).