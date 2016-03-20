Governor of Aktobe region casts his vote at snap parliamentary elections (PHOTOS)

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of Aktobe region Berdybek Saparbayev has cast his vote at the snap parliamentary elections to the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, and maslikhats at the polling station №77 in Aktobe city.

"Participating in the elections is the civil duty of every Kazakhstani, including residents of Aktobe region. By turning up we demonstrate our approach to the President's policy. Our votership is very active. I am confident that every citizen of the region will cast his/her vote for stability and prosperity of our independent country," said Mr. Saparbayev.

According to chairperson of the precinct electoral commission Akmaral Sulikanova, over 20% of regional electorate has already cast their votes. "1,343 voters are registered at the polling station," she voted.

13 observers monitored the election process at the polling station.

