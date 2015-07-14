EN
    19:56, 14 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Governor of Aktobe rgn donates car to children&#39;s care home to mark Holy month of Ramadan (PHOTO)

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - During the holy night of Laylat al-Qadr Governor of Aktobe region Archimed Mukhambetov visited "Aktobe children's care home.

    Children from low-income families stay in the institution funded by Aktau business people. Head of the region congratulated the children with the Holy month of Ramadan. The Governor gave the children clothing sets. In addition, Mr. Mukhambetov presented the institution various household appliances including a washing machine and a gas stove. However, the main present was surprised the children. According to the Governor, the institution needed a vehicle to deliver food products. Governor of the region presented a vehicle to the care home.

