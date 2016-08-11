Governor of Almaty region congratulated Karina Goricheva on winning Olympic medal

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Governor of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov sent a letter of congratulation to prize winner of the Olympic Games in Rio Karina Goricheva.

"All the people of Kazakhstan were watching you perform at the Olympic stage supporting you. You justified our hopes and showed the entire world that Kazakhstani weightlifters were among the best athletes of the world by winning the medal of the Olympic Games. This achievement is a result of tiring and exhausting training, your unbreakable will and hard work of yours and your trainers and the energy of fans supporting you.

I believe this victory will be just the beginning of a long road of victories for your," the letter reads.

The head of the region also wished Karina and all weightlifter of Kazakhstan to continue working hard and strive for more.

As earlier reported, Karina Goricheva won the Olympic bronze medal in weightlifting in Rio.