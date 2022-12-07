EN
    14:56, 07 December 2022

    Governor of E Kazakhstan Daniyal Akhmetov reappointed

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Daniyal Akhmetov has been reappointed as the governor of East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Born in 1954 in Pavlodar city, Akhmetov graduated from the Pavlodar Industrial Institute.

    In 1997 and 1999, he worked as the North Kazakhstan region governor.

    In 1999 and 2000, he was the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

    Until 2001, he served as the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

    Between 2001 and 2003, he acted as the governor of Pavlodar region.

    In 2003 and 2007, he was the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

    From 2007 to 2009, he served as the Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan.

    Until 2014, he was Energy and Infrastructure Minister of Kazakhstan, member of the EAEU Board.

    Akhmetov was appointed the governor of East Kazakhstan region in 2014.


