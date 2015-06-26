Governor of E Kazakhstan region and Ambassador of the Republic of Korea discuss cooperation

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in the Republic of Kazakhstan Mr. Cho Youngchon is on a two-day visit in East Kazakhstan region.

Governor of the region Daniyal Akhmetov has held a meeting with Mr. Cho Youngchon. During the roundtable the parties discussed the issues of cooperation in various sectors of economy and in social sphere. Head of the region briefed Cho Youngchon about the economic potential of the region. The meeting noted that East Kazakhstan region is cooperating with the Republic of Korea in several directions. These are such important sectors as industry, construction, medicine, and agriculture. The sides have agreed to establish long-term collaboration in these spheres. Mr. Cho Youngchon said that he would make every effort to strengthen bilateral partnership of th two countries. It bears to remind that the region has successfully implemented the Kazakh-Korean projects including "POSUK Titanium" for the production of titanium slabs, the complete cycle assembly plant "DaewooBus". In addition cars of Korean models are assembled on the basis of JSC "Asia Auto". Healthcare agencies of the region cooperate with Gangnam Severance international clinic and other facilities.