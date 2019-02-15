Governor of Karaganda region informs on social assistance measures

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Governor of Karaganda region Yerlan Koshanov suggested introducing free travel cards for mothers with many children, Kazinform reports.

The head of the region also underlined that it is necessary to create after-school groups in primary school for the convenience of large families, including single mothers, who cannot fully ensure leisure activities for their children after school. Yerlan Koshanov tasked to consider these and other opportunities at the extraordinary conference of the Nur Otan Party.

The governor dwelt on the support for families with many children and low-income families. Yerlan Koshanov said that the party members will promote the increase in government benefits.



"Now we have 18,000 children are given free hot meals. Besides, we provide 30,000 children from low-income families with free uniforms and school kits," the Governor of Karaganda region added, stressing the need to take such measure for children from large families.



Special Council for Family and Social Protection under the Nur Otan Party established at the instruction of Yerlan Koshanov will deal with the above-mentioned and other matters.