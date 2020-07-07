EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:42, 07 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Governor of Kostanay region beats COVID-19

    None
    None
    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Governor of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov has announced he is coronavirus-free, Kazinform reports.

    In his official Instagram account governor Mukhambetov revealed that his COVID-19 test had returned negative and he had returned to work.

    In his post he urged the residents of the region to follow the restrictive measures imposed in the region.

    Archimed Mukhambetov also extended his gratitude to the healthcare workers who continue to fight the virus and wished everyone good health and wellbeing.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that the governor of Kostanay region had tested positive for the coronavirus infection.


    Tags:
    Kostanay region COVID-19 Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!