    17:52, 14 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Governor of Kurchum district, East Kazakhstan, found dead in his house

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Today Altaybek Seitov, Governor of Kurchum district of East Kazakhstan region, was found dead in his house.

    According to the press service of the Department of Internal Affairs, operational investigative group is currently working at the scene of the tragedy. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated. Altaybek Seitov served as Governor of Kurchum district since 2007.

