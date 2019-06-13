EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:01, 13 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Governor of Mangistau region named

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Serikbai Trumov has been appointed as the Governor of Mangistau region, Kazinform cites the press office of Akorda.

    "To appoint Serikbai Otelgenuly Trumov as the Governor of Mangistau region," the Presidential Decree reads.

    Serikbai Trumov was born in 1964. He graduated from the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute (1992).

    He rose through the ranks from concrete finisher at Mangyshlakselstroy-12 (1981) to Mayor of Aktau (2015-2017).

    He has been the Secretary of the Mangistau Regional Maslikhat (local representative body) since November 2017.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Mangistau region Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!