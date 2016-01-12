Governor of North Kazakhstan region met with Lithuanian Attaché

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Attaché of Lithuania Adomas Davalga and representatives of the European Institute for integral society INSOCIUM visited North Kazakhstan region, the press service of the region informs.

Welcoming the guests Erik Sultanov noted that Petropavlovsk was a great railway hub connecting the railroads of Kazakhstan and Russia and told about the prospects of air connection between the two countries. The head of the region told about the pace of extraction of minerals in North Kazakhstan region and development of the processing industry.

"Our region is agricultural and we are ready to develop cooperation in this direction. Our land attracts foreign investors who start new business in processing of agricultural products. The engineering sector is also developing well and there is a good potential for cooperation in this sphere," Erik Sultanov said.

Adamas Davalaga, in turn, told about the purpose of the visit of the Lithuanian delegation to North Kazakhstan region and thanked the leadership of the region for the invitation.

"I'm very pleased to visit Petropavlovsk. I heard a lot of good things about this city and its dynamic development and economic growth. We familiarized with the work of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan today. This is a unique experience. We think we can cooperate in different spheres including the economic sector. We also develop transport and logistics sphere," the diplomat stressed.

Upon completion of the meeting the Governor of North Kazakhstan region proposed to hold the forum of North Kazakhstan region's and Lithuanian entrepreneurs.

