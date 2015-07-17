Governor of Pavlodar region, Ambassador of Finland discuss possible construction of waste processing plant

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Today Governor of Pavlodar region Kanat Bozumbayev has held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Finland in the Republic of Kazakhstan Ilkka Raisani, the press service of the regional administration office informs.

The sides have discussed prospects for the development of business relations with Pavlodar region, organization of the Kazakh-Finnish forum themed "Green technologies", as well as the possible construction of a waste processing plant Ferroplan and a biogas plant. In 2014 the volume of trade turnover between Finland and the region amounted to $9.4 million. Improving waste management system is one of the main directions of "Green Economy" concept which is especially important for Pavlodar region."Ferroplan Oy" company has experience in the implementation of various environmental projects in Philippines, Vietnam, China and Russia. The parties have agreed to meet again in at the forum "Ertis-Invest" for more detailed discussion of the issues of cooperation.