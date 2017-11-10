Governor of S Kazakhstan region meets with French Ambassador

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM The Akim (governor) of South Kazakhstan region, Zhanseit Tuimebayev, has received today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Kazakhstan Philippe Martinet, the governor's press service says.

In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed the mechanism of cooperation and exchanged views on developing the bilateral relations. The head of the region highlighted that Kazakhstan and France have established close mutual ties in various fields. He also stressed that France has ranked 5th among Kazakhstan's trade partners over the past years.

"The main items of Kazakhstan's exports are oil, metals and metal products, chemical products, agricultural products. Kazakhstan imports electrical, electronic and mechanical equipment, consumer goods, medicines and cosmetics, automobiles, food, and construction materials from France. For the period from 2005 to the first half of 2016, France invested $12.7 billion in the economy of Kazakhstan. Besides, 135 enterprises with French investment successfully operate in our country. They include Total, Areva, Danone, Vicat, Peugeot, Alstom, and other companies," said Zhanseit Tuimebayev.

The head of the region underscored that favorable conditions are currently set in the region for the investors. In addition, he noted that South Kazakhstan region is interested in developing relations with France in various fields.

For his part, the French ambassador said there is a great potential for mutually beneficial trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between South Kazakhstan region and the regions of France.

"To improve the level of business relations between the two countries, I suggest working together to determine the most imported and exported goods between our regions. I think we could launch new joint production in these areas. We hope that our cooperation will be long-term," Philippe Martinet noted.

France is a highly developed industrial and agricultural country that is one of the world's top industrial producers. The major sectors of its manufacturing industry are machine building, including automotive, electrical and electronic equipment, aviation, shipbuilding, and engineering tools.

What is more, France is one of the world's largest producers of chemical and petrochemical products, ferrous and non-ferrous metals.

During the working visit to South Kazakhstan region, the French ambassador is expected to present the French Alliance. He will also inspect the uranium mining enterprises of the region.