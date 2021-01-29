Governor of Turkestan rgn met with Hungarian Ambassador

TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM – Governor of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeev has had a meeting with Hungarian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kazakhstan Mihály Gálosfai and General Consul Ferenc Blaumann to disucss the issues of development of bilateral relations, business ties and cooperation, Kazinform reports.

The region’s Governor informed the guests of the economic potential of the region and encouraged them to implement joint projects. He proposed to develop ecotourism and attract tour operators to Turkestan.

Noting that the special attention is placed on the implementation of joint projects with Hungarian companies, Mr Shukeev invited the business community of Hungary to step up its activity in Turkestan region. He added that all conditions, including benefits to participants of the Special Economic Zone «Turkistan», are in place.

In his speech, the Governor noted that there are 9 industrial zones with engineering and communication infrastructure in the region. Investment projects can be carried out at different sites of the industrial zone with the area of 350 ha in Turkestan city.

In his turn, Mihály Gálosfai shared his country’s interest in further stregntheing of trade and economic cooperation with Kazakhstan. According to him, the number of Hungarian entrepreneurs willing to develop their business in Turkestan region is increasing. In particular, the Union of Kipchaks of Hungary has special interest in the region.

The Hungarian Ambassador was also familiarized with the historical legacy of the city as well as the new modern buildings. He expressed confidence in further deepening of bilateral strategic partnership.