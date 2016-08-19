EN
    17:34, 19 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Governor of West Kazakhstan region congratulated Olympic bronze medal winner Yekaterina Larionova

    URALSK. KAZINFORM - Governor of West Kazakhstan region Altai Kulginov congratulated Olympic bronze medal winner in women's free-style wrestling Yekaterina Larionova, Kazinform correspondent Yelzhan Yeraly informs referring to the press service of the region's administration.

    "I heartily congratulate you on winning the Olympic bronze medal in Rio de Janeiro. Your success helped to raise the status of sport not only in our region, but also in the entire Kazakhstan. Your success at the Olympic Games gave a lot of positive emotions to all the people in Kazakhstan. It is also an example for young people of our country. I wish you more future achievements in sports," the letter of congratulation of the governor reads.

     

     

