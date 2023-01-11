Governor reports on 2022 Akmola region development results

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State received Governor of Akmola region Yermek Marzhikpayev, who reported on the results of the region’s socioeconomic development in 2022, the Akorda press service reports.

The Governor said that the agricultural gross output of the region for the first time ever exceeded KZT 1 trillion thanks to the state support measures. Industrial output hit KZT 1.4 trillion. 22,000 new jobs were generated in all the economic sectors, including 16,000 permanent workplaces.

The Governor reported on the progress of the heating season, construction of a thermal power station in Kokshetau, development of a number of infrastructure projects, development of the regions around the capital city, and tourism promotion.

In conclusion, the Head of State assigned him to further provide achievement of socioeconomic indexes and continue efforts aimed at raising people’s welfare.

Photo: akorda.kz