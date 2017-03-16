Governor Tugzhanov visits large facilities of Mangistau region

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of Mangistau region Yeraly Tugzhanov has familiarized today with a number of large industrial facilities and progress in construction of socially important facilities in Aktau city as well as given specific instructions to heads of responsible government bodies, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Governor Tugzhanov made the first stop at Aktau Sea North Terminal LLP which is a part of the multimodal logistics chain, including the special economic zone "Khorgos - Eastern Gate" linked with Aktau city by railway. Presently, it serves as a modern multipurpose terminal that can transship 3 million tons of dry cargo per year.



Yeraly Tugzhanov also surveyed the work done at the special economic zone "The Aktau Sea Port" with 14 operating facilities. Three more facilities are planned to be put into service this year.



"It is crucial to create favorable conditions to attract investment," the governor said during the visit.



He also paid a visit to the Mangystau Arena sports complex in micro-district 33 and the Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Chemistry and Biology.



"It would be great if other schools would adopt your practices," governor Tugzhanov noted.